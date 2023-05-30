Kalyan Jewellers Expands Reach in Lucknow with Two New Showrooms, Katrina Kaif to inaugurate

Lucknow : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most-trusted and leading jewellery brands, has announced that it will be launching two new showrooms in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow. Situated at Bhootnath and Gomti Nagar, these showrooms will be inaugurated by Kalyan Jewellers’ global brand ambassador, Katrina Kaif. The inauguration ceremony at Bhootnath is scheduled to take place at 4 PM on June 2nd, followed by another event at Gomti Nagar soon after.

As part of its Vision 2025, Kalyan Jewellers has been strategically enhancing its geographical footprint in the state of Uttar Pradesh, along with other non-South markets. Through this proactive approach, the brand aims to enhance accessibility for customers while providing a service-backed shopping experience in a world-class ambiance. With the addition of these two new showrooms, Kalyan Jewellers’ footprint in Lucknow will be doubled, further strengthening its commitment to serving patrons in the region.

The company already has a significant presence in the state, with 11 locations including key markets such as Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

Speaking about the new showroom launch, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce our expansion plans in Uttar Pradesh, aiming at a multi-fold expansion in our geographical footprint across the state. We see a tremendous potential in this market and we are committed to providing patrons with the best-in-class service-backed shopping experience, while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency.”

He added, “We are encouraged to see continued robust consumer demand and revenue growth, driven primarily by the resilience of our category and the strength of our brand proposition, despite the broader context of a soft consumer discretionary environment in India. While momentum in footfall was broad-based across geographies, non-south markets recorded higher revenue growth largely due to the greater number of showrooms launched in the region over the last twelve months. We aim to continue exploring this untapped potential and chart the company’s next phase of growth.”

On the back of high demand in metro markets and a renewed interest among millennial consumers, the company intends to expand its current operations in all major metro cities. Additionally, the company aims to focus on expanding its geographical presence in the North, East, and Western regions by targeting Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is all BIS hallmarked and goes through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.