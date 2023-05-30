Mahindra rolls-out door-step service for its range of Rice Transplanters & Combine Track Harvester in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, : Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the Mahindra Group, has introduced a special door-to-door service campaign for its range of Rice Transplanters and the Combine Track Harvester in Odisha . Available from May 29 to June 10, the door-step service campaign aims to ensure peak performance of customers farm machinery for the upcoming season.

Mahindra’s door-step service campaign will be conducted through service delivery vans providing high end-to-end service and spares support, based on analysing equipment health, while highlighting issues that require immediate action. Through the service campaign Mahindra will also assist customers with replacement and rectification of crucial parts like engines, transmissions etc., affordably at the customers door step.

Kairas Vakharia – Senior Vice President, Farm Machinery, M&M Ltd., “At Mahindra we aim to drive affordable and accessible services, beyond products, for easy implementation of farm mechanisation technologies in India, and Mahindra’s special door-to-door service campaign is one such initiative, to delight our customers in Odisha, a key state for paddy. Through this service, we want to ensure customer convenience by reducing their transit time significantly, while also ensuring optimal operation of their equipment, right before the crucial harvesting & sowing period. Having already received an encouraging response for our service so far, we will soon launch this initiative in other markets as well.”

Through Mahindra’s door step service campaign, customers can also pre-book appointments via a dedicated helpline number by calling 8888044448. Mahindra will also provide customers with best-in-class service through Mahindra’s dealer and authorised workshops across Odisha, through mechanics specially trained for this machinery, while also training operators in paddy nursery preparation and raising awareness around machine usability, safety & simple maintenance.

‘Made in India’ at Mahindra’s first exclusive farm machinery plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, both the Combine track harvester and Mahindra’s range of rice transplanters are based on technologies from Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery, Japan, Mahindra’s Centre for Excellence in the rice value chain. Both products offer world-class performance and operational ease, while also increasing potential grain yield, drudgery reduction, while saving on time and cost related to paddy farming.