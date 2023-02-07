K Satyanarayana Raju Appointed as New MD &CEO of Canara Bank

Mumbai : The Government on 07.02.2023 announced the appointment of Shri K Satyanarayana Raju as Managing Director and CEO of Canara Bank. He has replaced Shri L V Prabhakar who demitted office on 31 December 2022. The Government of India appointed Shri. K Satyanarayana Raju as MD and CEO with effect from 07.02.2023.

Shri. K Satyanarayana Raju has also served Canara Bank as Executive Director since 10th March 2021.

Shri. K Satyanarayana Raju is a Physics Graduate, Post Graduate in Business Administration (Banking and Finance) and CAIIB.

He has joined erstwhile Vijaya Bank in 1988 and has risen to the level of Chief General Manager in Bank of Baroda. During his 33 years of long banking career he has headed various Branches for 12 years including Specialised Corporate Banking Branch. He was Regional head of Shimoga, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Mumbai. He was also Zonal Head of Mumbai Zone which is the Biggest Zone of the Bank. He has also headed Operations and Services Department at Head Officeead He.

He has a very rich and vast experience in all Segments of Banking including Branch Banking, Corporate Credit, Retail Credit, Agri Financing, Credit Monitoring, Credit Recovery, Compliance etc. Also his rich experience and exposure led to digital transformation of Banking products and services.