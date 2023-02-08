K. Rajaraman launches ‘IEEE C-DOT Certified Telecom Expert Program (ICCTEP)’

The Secretary (Telecom), Government of India & the Chairman, Digital Communications Commission, Shri K. Rajaraman launched the ‘IEEE C-DOT Certified Telecom Expert Program (ICCTEP)’ which was collaborated by IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) and C-DOT (Centre for Development of Telematics) to bring learning in the areas of Telecom including 5G, Cyber Security and Quantum Communication to bridge the skill gap. This program was launched during the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) Workshop centred on “Next Generation Connectivity”, here yesterday.

The Secretary (Telecom) & the Chairman, DCC, Shri K. Rajaraman while launching ICCTEP highlighted key engagements between C-DOT and IEEE that have resulted into significant achievements in terms of R&D, technology evolution and standardisation. He underlined the critical need of quality learning and skill-building programs like ICCTEP that have a global reach with the involvement of world-class Telecom bodies and associations. He further expressed the willingness to co-partner with IEEE in the journey towards making Telecom products more standardized, secure, affordable, user-friendly and all-encompassing.

The CEO, C-DOT, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay addressing at ICCTEP

The Chief Executive Officer, C-DOT, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay underscored the renewed collaborative approach adopted by C-DOT to create mutually-productive alliances in partnership with academia, industry, start-ups and global Telecom bodies like IEEE. He assured that ICCTEP will launch training courses on advanced technology topics in easy to understand manner to bridge the learning gap. He outlined the plans of expanding this C-DOT & IEEE program with inclusion of dedicated courses in other emerging areas of Telecom including 6G, quantum communication and cyber security.

ICCTEP is a concrete step in furtherance of wide-ranging collaboration between C-DOT and IEEE. This platform will offer specially-tailored certification program that aims at providing quality learning in diverse areas of Telecom. The key focus is on building skills that would accelerate the participation of students, academia, technologists, industry, start-ups and other relevant stakeholders in developing globally-competitive Telecom technologies and solutions. The first program launched on the platform is on 5G and beyond.

“The aim of this collaboration is to jointly create telecommunication courses, promote and train students and professionals, create jobs opportunities, and bridge the digital divide. IEEE Blended Learning Program (BLP) aims to upskill young professionals in Wireless, Optical, Broadcasting, Telecom Validation & Security”, said Srikanth Chandrasekaran, Senior Director, IEEE India Operations.

The BLP certification program is developed in conjunction with industry leaders and vetted by experts to ensure their effectiveness in content and learning experience. It is backed by micro-learning modules, application modules, and data analytics, ultimately leading to a Joint certificate, which aims at bridging the skills gap.

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. IEEE and its members inspire a global community through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional & educational activities.

Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) is the premier R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. C-DOT has indigenously designed various cutting-edge Telecom technologies including 4G/5G, Disaster Management, Cyber Security and Quantum Communications.