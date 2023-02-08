BSNL and MTNL have become EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) positive since the financial year 2020-21: Devusinh Chauhan

The Government on 23.10.2019 approved the revival of BSNL and MTNL. As a result of this, BSNL and MTNL have become EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) positive since the financial year 2020-21. Further on 27.07.2022, the Government approved revival package for BSNL amounting to Rs. 1.64 lakhs crores. The revival measures focus on infusing fresh capital for upgrading BSNL services, allocating spectrum, de-stressing its balance sheet, augmenting its fibre network by merging Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited (BBNL) with BSNL and sovereign guarantees to BSNL/MTNL.

The details of grievances received through Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) related to landline services against BSNL/MTNL in last three years are as follows:

Year Number of grievances BSNL MTNL 2020 2341 2025 2021 1175 1219 2022 524 1983

BSNL/MTNL take expeditious actions to resolve these complaints.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.