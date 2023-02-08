National

Mission LIFE-Online Green talk series GYAAN VIGYAN AUR HUM

As part of MISSION LIFE Awareness Programme, National Museum of Natural History, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is organizing a five days online Green talk series “GYAN VIGYAAN AUR HUM”   from 06th to 10th February 2023.  The programme started on 6th Feb in which large number of students from Digital libraries of villages – Jamalpur and Fazilpur Badli(Haryana) are participating along with others students across the country The Scientists from reputed research organizations are delivering talks followed by interaction  with children. The  programme  is aimed to create awareness  on important issues related to Environment .

  

