K C Muraleedharan takes charge as the Business Unit Head, NTPC Bongaigaon

Shri K C Muraleedharan has taken charge as the Business Unit Head of NTPC Bongaigaon, effective from 1st April, 2024. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Shri Muraleedharan brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the power sector.

A graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Bhopal University, Shri Muraleedharan has held key positions in various NTPC establishments, including NTPC Vindhyachal, Kawas, Ratnagiri, Vallur and the Engineering Office Complex (EOC) at Noida. Shri Muraleedharan commenced his journey with NTPC as an Executive Trainee in 1989 and has since demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication in every role he has undertaken.

Prior to his current appointment, Shri Muraleedharan served as the Chief General Manager (O&M) at NTPC Bongaigaon, where he played a pivotal role in overseeing operational efficiency and excellence. In his new capacity, he will be responsible for coordinating all activities at NTPC Bongaigaon in Assam which boasts a generating capacity of 750 MW (3×250 MW).

Throughout his career, Shri Muraleedharan has undergone extensive training in various domains, including safety, power plant efficiency, Preventive Vigilance, Coal Coordination,O&M Practices, Human Resources, Advance Leadership Programme and Commercial Aspects specific to NTPC. His commitment to continuous learning and development depicts his dedication to excellence in the power sector.

Under his able guidance, NTPC Bongaigaon is poised to further strengthen its position as a key player in the power generation landscape, while upholding the highest standards of efficiency, safety, and sustainability.