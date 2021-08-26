Jyotiraditya M. Scindia writes to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Somappa Bommai for strengthening aviation Infrastructure in state

New Delhi : Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, has written to Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, requesting his personal intervention in expediting the matters for strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the state. AAI has embarked upon development and expansion of airports in the country at a cost of Rs. 20,000 Crore in the next 4-5 years in order to meet the growing passenger demand in the country.

Shri Scindia has drawn attention of to Shri BasavarajSomappaBommai on following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in Karnataka:

AAI has projected land requirement of 370 acres at Belagavi airport, out of which only 348.6 acres have been handed over.

Similarly, AAI has requisitioned for allocation of 240 acres at Mysore Airport. However, the said land is yet to be handed over by the State Government.

The Govt. of Karnataka may take necessary steps to operationalize Shivamoga and Vijayapura airports so that the bids received under RCS-UDAN 4.1 can be considered for award. Further, the State Govt. needs to communicate its consent for 100% VGF support for the routes to be awarded from these two airports as these are part of State Regional Connectivity Scheme (SCRS).

An amount of Rs. 7.55 Crores is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).