“Juxtaposition of the past with the present is what we seek to explore”: Director Andrea Braga

New Delhi : Director, producer, and screenplay writer Andrea Braga talking about ‘Self Defense’ during the ‘IFFI Table Talks’ organised by the PIB at the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival in Goa, said, “The central theme in the film, i.e., the problem of toxins and pesticides in our agriculture sector, is a reflection of our times.”

Upon being asked about the most memorable scene from the film, the multi-talented artist recounted, “It’s towards the climax when the protagonist of the movie, after many years, returns home. The memories of the past flash before his eyes. The juxtaposition of the past with the present is what we seek to explore.”

The debutant filmmaker also shared with the audience that shooting a full-length feature film was not much different from shooting short films. He said, “Although there is an improvement in the equipment and the professionalism of the crew, as a director, when the project comes up front, I have to do justice to the story.”

The editor of the movie, Mauricio Halek, sharing his experience , told the audience, ”Since we are friends, it has been a great experience working on this project. It’s the first time we’re presenting a movie in India. The response has been amazing.”

Spanish film ‘Self Defense’ screened under the ‘Best Debut Feature Film of a Director’ category of the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa. A collection of 7 international and Indian fiction feature film debuts that exemplify what the next generation of filmmakers are envisioning onscreen are competing under this category.

Synopsis:

Eduardo, a prosecutor with unresolved past issues, decides to return to his hometown to investigate a series of murders. He is welcomed by some old friends, a couple made up by Paula and Ramiro, the town’s Commissioner. As the investigation develops, the three-start unveiling a corrupt ecosystem based on agrochemicals abuse at the expense of the locals, who live in very poor conditions. Driven by these findings, Eduardo will try to overcome trauma. He’s not alone, though: there are stories of shattered lives everywhere he looks.

Cast & Crew:

Director: Andrea Braga

Producer: Andrea Braga

Screenplay: Andrea Braga

Cinematographer: Guillermo “gurí” Saposnik

Editor: Mauricio Halek

Cast: Alfonso Tort (Eduardo Pastore), Javier Drolas (Ramiro Sartori), Violeta Urtizberea (Paula Pennati)

2022 | Spanish | 97 Mins | Colour

About the Director:

Andrea Braga was born in Brescia, Italy, in 1986. He is a producer, a director and a screenwriter. He has a degree in Literature and Philosophy by Università del Sacro Cuore di Brescia and in Cinematography by Escuela Profesional de Cine de Eliseo Subiela (Buenos Aires), where he is also a teacher. Since 2014, he has been working in film and music videos production. His career as a director and a screenwriter started with the fictional shorts Evelyn (2015) and Memoria Interna (2017), both granted awards and global recognition. In 2021, he founded his own production company, KUMO CINE, and shot his debut film Self-Defense, a co-production with PENSA & ROCCA CINE.

