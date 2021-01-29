Justice Sunil Kumar Awasthi tenders his resignation from office of Judge of MP High Court

New Delhi: Shri Justice Sunil Kumar Awasthi has tendered his resignation from the office of Judge, Madhya Pradesh High Court, in pursuance of proviso (a) to clause (1) ofArticle 217 of the Constitution, with effect from 02nd January, 2021. Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice has issued today a notification in this regard.

Shri Justice Sunil Kumar Awasthi, joined Judicial Service on October 15, 1985 as Civil Judge Class Il and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 13, 2016 and as Permanent Judge on March 17, 2018.