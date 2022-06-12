JSW Steel Launches New Corporate Campaign ‘Always Around’

New Delhi : JSW Steel, the flagship company of the multi-billion-dollar JSW Group, unveils its new campaign ‘Always Around’ to highlight the central role JSW Steel plays in our everyday lives, aligned with JSW Steel’s positioning as a Preferred Consumer Brand.

The company has kicked off an unique, first of its kind communication campaign marking a transition from its current product-based communication to master-brand storytelling.

The creative film showcases the various applications of JSW Steel in an engaging and entertaining format through the “Claymation” concept. The film shows blue and red coloured clay blocks constantly changing form to reflect the versatile nature of Steel. The film ends with the formation of the JSW Steel logo from the same pieces of clay with the tagline “Always Around”, indicating the ubiquitous presence of JSW Steel.

Commenting on the latest campaign, Parth Jindal of JSW Group, said, “Steel is all around us and as consumers, we do not realize how central Steel is in modern living. Our latest brand campaign ‘Always Around’ was conceptualized to communicate the key role JSW Steel plays in our everyday lives and it originated from multiple stakeholder insights. The core thought for the campaign was to showcase our brand philosophy in a contemporary way.”

Jayant Acharya, Deputy MD, JSW Steel said, “JSW Steel has invested heavily in technology and always provided differentiated products to its customers. Our unwavering focus on sustainability, diverse product portfolio and superior service has enabled our customers to confidently use JSW Steel in a plethora of applications. The multi-edit campaign brings alive the universal impact of JSW Steel in an aesthetically appealing format.”

The campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy will be rolled out in an episodic manner through a 360-degree Integrated campaign including TV, Digital, OOH etc.

Ogilvy India Chief Creative Officer Sukesh Nayak said, “JSW Steel today is a part of almost everything in our lives, from packaging to mobility. ‘Always Around’ is a platform for the same. The visual manifestation of the idea beautifully brings to life how JSW is truly all around us.”

JSW Steel is one of the fastest-growing steel companies in the world with a customer presence in over 150 countries. The company offers wide gamut of steel products that include Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled, Bare & Pre-painted Galvanised & Galvalume , TMT Rebars, Wire Rods and Special Steel. JSW Steel continues to enhance its capabilities to meet the rapidly changing global market needs.