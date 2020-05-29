JSW Cement contributes Rs 11 million towards West Bengal’s CM Relief Fund for Cyclone Amphan

Kolkata: JSW Cement, India’s leading Green Cement company and part of US$ 14 billion JSW Group, has donated Rs 1.11 crores as contribution for relief work towards those impacted by Cyclone Amphan. The contribution was made to West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority.

Super Cyclone Amphan has caused widespread damage in East India and Bangladesh earlier this month. It is considered to be the strongest tropical cyclone to strike the Ganges Delta since 2007. This cyclone has caused over US$13 billion damages across West Bengal, Odisha and other Eastern regions making it the costliest cyclone ever recorded; surpassing the record held by Cyclone Nargis which occurred more than a decade ago. Coastal areas of Odisha as well as Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, East Midnapur, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal have been severely affected by Amphan.

Commenting on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan and the need to support relief & restoration efforts, Mr. Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement said, “We realise the damage caused by this natural disaster and the severe effect it has had on life, property and the morale of the state. This comes at a time when the country and its entire population is reeling under health & economic stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As a responsible corporate, our prayers are with those affected by this cyclone. We hope that our modest contribution towards West Bengal CM Relief Fund will help ease the burden of their losses. Additionally, our Regional team comprising of our JSW Cement employees as well as Business Associates are helping in the Relief and Restoration efforts in the best possible manner.”

About JSW Cement Ltd: JSW Cement Ltd is part of US$14 billion JSW Group Indian conglomerate with interests in Steel, Energy, Infrastructure, Cement, Private Equity, Furniture and Paints. JSW entered the cement market in 2009 with a vision to ensure a sustainable future for the country by producing eco-friendly cement, using industrial by-products such as slag. Its manufacturing units at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, Salboni in West Bengal, Jajpur in Odisha and Dolvi in Maharashtra utilize slag from Steel manufacturing units to produce Portland Slag Cement and Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS). Through its innovative conversion of industrial by-product into a useful end-product, JSW Cement greatly helps reduce the carbon footprint of JSW Group.

