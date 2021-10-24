JSPL’s Barbil, Tensa Units Sweep GeoMineTech Awards

Bhubaneswar: Steel major Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (JSPL)’s Barbil and Tensa business units have won various awards spanning across all the categories at the GeoMineTech two-day symposium held in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Barbil unit bagged the prestigious GeoMineTech Golden Vibgyor HR Excellence Award 20-21 for its exemplary initiatives and significant contribution in the field of Human Resources.

The Barbil Unit of JSPL also won GeoMineTech Vibgyor Rainbow Safety Excellence Award 20-21 for its zero harm approach, ensuring best health and environment safety practices, adopting precautionary measures and averting untoward incidents in plant premises.

The 9 MTPA pellet production unit’s Shri Sarat Kishore Panda, Head (HR) was bestowed with ‘Best Corporate Management Innovative HR Excellence Award 2020-21’ for his significant contribution in the field of Human Resources and Covid management during the global pandemic.

Similarly, Tensa Unit won GeoMineTech Golden Rainbow Award 20-21 for excellence in the fields of Human Resources, Corporate Social Responsibility, Environment protection, Occupational Health & Safety, and Management of Covid-19.

The unit’s business head Shri Pramod Kumar Patra has been conferred with ‘Innovative Leadership Excellence Award 2020-21’ for his dynamic initiatives, reinforcing corporate, ethical & cultural values in the unit.

Thanking the jury Shri Patra said, “We are proud to be recognized with the awards which are a testimony of our strive to build a workplace that fosters growth, innovation, and one that is both diverse and inclusive. We’ll continue our journey to make JSPL the Great and Best Place To Work.”

Mentionable, JSPL had won Apex India Occupational Health and Safety Award in 2020.

Among others dignitaries Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, Nalco; Shri Deependra Singh, CMD, IREL; Shri PK Sinha, CMD, MCL; Shri Arun Misra, CEO, HZL; Shri SK Pal, DT, SECL and representatives from various corporate houses graced the occasion.