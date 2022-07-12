JSPL Foundations Serves Devotees in Rath Yatra Festival at Puri

Bhubaneswar: JSPL Foundation, the CSR Arm of Jindal Steel & Power serviced more than 330,000 devotees during the Rath Yatra festival at Puri. In coordination with the District Administration, the Foundation provided freshly cooked traditional Odia meals (Rice, Dalma, Khajur Khata), Chilled drinking water, and glucose packets during the grand festival.

The services by JSPL Foundation, under the guidance of its Chairperson Smt. Shallu Jindal commenced on Netrostav Day on 30th June 2022 and continued till Sunabesha Day. With the support of local volunteers, the Foundation provided about three lakh thirty thousand hot-cooked pure vegetarian meals, which included rice, dalma (medley of lentils and vegetables), and khatta (chutney made from tomatoes, jaggery, and dates) in a special stall at Bus Stand, near Gundicha Temple, Puri.

“We are ever obliged for the Divine Grace of Lord Jagannath for giving us the opportunity to serve the devotees during the grand festival of Rath Yatra at Puri. We always believe that Service to Mankind is Service to God. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe, bless Mankind with good health and Peace across the World,” said Shallu Jindal, the Chairperson of JSPL Foundation.

JSPL Foundation also distributed 10000 packets of glucose among the devotees at Badadanda on Rath Yatra day and provided 1000 raincoats to the district administration for use by various Frontline government employees on duty during the festival.

Besides, the foundation also provided chilled drinking water from a refrigerated mobile drinking water tanker of 1000 litre capacity to the devotees throughout the festival days. The drinking water service continued at the Badadanda throughout the Festival from Netrostav Day.