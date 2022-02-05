JSPL Foundation observes World Cancer Day – 2022

Angul: The Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) ,the JSPL Foundation observed the World Cancer Day at its periphery village in Angul. On this occasion the medical staff of JSP’s Angul unit attended a programme to educate the community about the signs and symptoms of cancer and how a person can get diagnosed of cancer at an early stage to get proper treatment.

As per the theme of the year “Close the Care Gap”, Dr. Priyadarshini Ray along with Dr. Sai Swarup Padhi of the Occupational Health Centre (OHC) of JSP’s Angul unit sensitised the rural women about the various signs and symptoms associated with cancer, particularly in women and how an early detection can save lives with the newer methodology of treatment available. They also discussed the various bad habits associated with risk of the causes of some important organ cancers.

On this occasion the doctors also elaborated about the various schemes of state and central Governments for the needy patients and corroborated that it is important to pay attention to the first suspicious signs and symptoms for effective treatment and cure. More than hundred rural women participated in this programme by following all the COVID protocols. CSR Dept Angul coordinated the Programme.