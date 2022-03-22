JSPL Foundation awards O.P. Jindal Scholarships to 28 students of Angul

Angul: JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) awarded O.P Jindal Star Scholarship and OP Jindal Jewel Scholarship to 28 meritorious students of the Angul district. Angul Collector and District Magistrate Mr Siddharth Shankar Swain, IAS presented the scholarship cheques to the selected meritorious students in presence of JSP’s Angul Location Head Mr Hridayeshwar Jha, Assistant District Education Officer Mr Ajay Kumar Patra, Principal of O.P. Jindal School Mr Atanu Rath and JSPL’s General Manager (CSR) Mrs Puspalata Satapathy.

On this occasion, Mr Siddharth Shankar Swain said, “The students who have been selected to receive the scholarships are the shining stars. They have overcome hardship and financial difficulties to excel in their studies. I hope this scholarship by JSPL Foundation will help them to achieve their academic goals”.

Mr Hridayeshwar Jha said that education is one of the focuses of JSPL’s CSR initiatives. He wished all the best to the scholarship awardees.

O.P. Jindal Scholarship aims to motivate young meritorious students from financially weaker sections of society to pursue higher education and professional studies. Out of 28 students, 19 received OP Jindal Star Scholarship and others received OP Jindal Jewel Scholarship.

“More than 1000 meritorious students from low economic means have received OP Jindal Scholarships across India,” said Mr Prashant Hota, President & Group Head (CSR), Jindal Steel & Power.