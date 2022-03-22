Adani Foundation’s significant steps towards building a water positive environment

Dhamra : Growing up we would often hear that water is naturally available in abundance on this planet. However, over the last few decades, this very source of life has been depleting at an astonishing rate. India has been facing severe water scarcity forcing us to think of ways to not just conserve water but also recycle and reuse it for maximum output.

To create more awareness about this grave issue whilst also focusing on feasible solutions, every year, World Water Day is celebrated on March 22. This year’s theme is ‘Groundwater: Making the invisible visible.’ Considered to be one of the most pivotal sources of water, groundwater is found in aquifers – geological formations of rocks, sands and gravels that hold substantial quantities of water.