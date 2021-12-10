JSPL Employees pay tribute to General Bipin Rawat

Angul: The employees of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL)’s Angul Unit, led by Executive Director Mr Damodar Mittal, paid floral tribute to General Bipin Rawat and other brave souls who lost their lives in the helicopter crash at Coonoor yesterday. As a mark of respect, the employees gathered at the Power Plant Office Building of JSPL observed a two-minute silence in the honour and memory of the departed brave souls of our country.

JSPL’s Chairman Mr Naveen Jindal, in a Twitter message, had also paid heartfelt condolences on the demise of General Bipin Rawat and others.

The employees also paid homage to Junior Warrant Officer Mr Rana Pratap Das, who also died in the tragic chopper crash and hails from Angul district.

