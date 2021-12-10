In big bonanza, Madhya Pradesh to get five genome sequencing machines from Center

New Delhi : Madhya Pradesh has got a bonanza from the central government in the form of five genome sequencing machines, the state’s Minister for Medical Education Shri Vishvas Sarang said today following a meeting with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya.

Shri Sarang added that the Union Health Minister has allotted the machines so the state can take even better care of citizens. These machines will be set up in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa and Gwalior cities in the state. Until now, samples collected in the state had to be brought to Delhi for analysis and we got the report over 10-12 days, but as soon as these machines would be set up in the state, this duration would decrease, Shri Sarang said.

This is a great achievement for the state government in its fight against COVID-19, under the leadership of Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and will benefit the people of Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Shri Sarang said there is no case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh till now.

Madhya Pradesh’s Medical Education Minister said the state government had demanded a special package for the upgradation of six medical colleges in the state. The state administration also requested the union health ministry for funds for the upkeep of nursing colleges in the state. The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare has accepted our demands, he said, adding that a new suer specialty hospital will be set up in Bhopal.

Shri Vishvas Sarang said today is a big day for Madhya Pradesh as these demands of the state government have been accepted by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.