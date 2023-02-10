JSP Foundation awards O.P. Jindal Scholarships to 40 students of Angul

Angul: JSP Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) awarded O.P Jindal Star Scholarship and O.P Jindal Jewel Scholarship to 40 meritorious students of the Angul district. Additional District Magistrate, Angul, Mr Santosh Kumar Pradhan, presented the scholarship cheques to the selected meritorious students in presence of Mr Damodar Mittal, Executive Director, JSP, District Education Officer, Mr Niranjan Sahu and other functionaries of JSP CSR Foundation.

Mr Santosh Kumar Pradhan urged all students to see the dreams of a great person in life by adhering to the core human values and social responsibilities. He expressed his sincere thanks to JSP and JSP Foundation for their commitment towards Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mr Damodar Mittal shared experience of his personal life’s journey towards fulfilling of his dream to become an engineer and expressed the importance of financial support/scholarship to achieve the desired dream of students. He expressed about the exemplary work of the Founder Shri Om Prakash Jindal in holistic development of society as an industrialist as well as philanthropist. He also said about the inspiration getting from Shri Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power and Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of JSP Foundation, which propels the JSP to strive for the best for development of the community.

On this occasion, Mr Niranjan Sahu, advised the awardees to do hard work with perseverance to achieve the desired goal.

O.P. Jindal Scholarship aims to motivate young meritorious students from financially weaker sections of society to pursue higher education and professional studies. It has been conceived as a merit-cum-means scholarship for high performing rural students from weaker financial backgrounds to pursue higher education.

This year 40 meritorious students of the district are awarded the scholarship for their higher education as 13 Students under OP Jindal Jewel Scholarship & 27 Students OP Jindal Star Scholarship.

Since year 2010, this O.P. Jindal scholarship has been awarded to total 1052 students of the district. Jindal Steel & Power through its CSR Arm JSP Foundation is always committed for sustainable & equitable development of the society by partnering with Govt. & other stakeholders as a responsible Corporate House of global repute.

Apart from it, JSP Foundation has launched Yashasvi Scholarship for Post-Matric Vocational Education & Higher Education courses. 552 Girls and Women of Angul District received Yashasvi Scholarship. Under this programme, 5630 Girls and Women from all locations of JSP has received Yashasvi Scholarship.