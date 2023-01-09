Joshimath in Uttarakhand declared disaster-prone area and construction activities have been banned in the town and nearby areas

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr. S.S. Sandhu held a meeting with senior officials of the government regarding the Joshimath land subsidence in Dehradun on Monday. He said, at this time each and every moment is very important, and the people living in the affected area should be shifted to a safe place soon. The Chief Secretary directed the officers to ensure proper arrangements for drinking water and other requirements in the relief camps such as repair broken water pipelines, sewers, and power lines in the affected areas. Dr. Sandhu stressed, to prevent toe erosion in the landslide area, work should be started from today itself and dilapidated buildings should be demolished soon.

Meanwhile, State Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat also inspected the disaster-affected areas in Joshimath and met the affected people. He said, in this hour of crisis, the government is fully standing with the residents of the city. All possible help will be provided to the affected people. Dr. Rawat said, the government is serious about land subsidence in Joshimath. He also mentioned that the Government of India has also taken cognizance of this problem. The causes of land subsidence in Joshimath are being studied by expert scientists. On finding out the problem, the proper solution will be done after taking suggestions and consent of all the people, he added. Along with this, he said, there will be no shortage of funds. Better facilities should be given to the affected people, emphasised Mr. Rawat.

BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt was also present with him during the inspection. Land Subsidence continues in Joshimath, the disaster-affected people are being shifted to safer places. Proper arrangements are being made by the administration for the stay of the affected. Disaster-affected Bina Bisht said that the administration has made good arrangements for their stay and food.