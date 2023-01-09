‘Jai Hind’ – The New Light & Sound Show at Red Fort to be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow

New Delhi : The much awaited Light and Sound Show at Red Fort will be inaugurated by the Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow evening.

The new avatar of Light and vSound Show at Red Fort titled ‘Jai Hind’ will be a dramatic presentation of the bravery and the history of India from the 17th century to the present day. The one-hour long Light and Sound Show ‘Jai Hind’ divided into three parts will bring to life key episodes from India’s history including the rise of the Marathas, the 1857 War of Independence, the rise of the Indian National Army and the INA trials, the fight for Independence and India’s continuing progress over the past 75 years by using all forms of performance art – projection mapping, live action films, light and immersive sound, actors, dancers and puppets. The 3-part show will be showcased at different monuments inside Red Fort starting with Naubatkhana to Deewan–e- Aam to Deewan-e-Khas.

The show will be showcased to general public in English and Hindi Languages with a seating arrangement of 700 people for a one time watch.

Beautifully conceptualized, scripted and executed, this approximately 1 hour-long show is a one-of-its-kind visual and cultural treat highlighting the India’s rich history and heritage to newer generations through interactive techniques.

The Light and Sound Show in Red Fort is commencing afresh after a gap of almost 5 years.

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Archaeological Survey of India has already opened 4 Museums namely the Yaad-e-Jallian museum, the Museum on 1857- India’s first war of Independence, Azaadi ke Diwane and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Museum in Red Fort. Now the addition of new Light and Sound show will further strengthen a patriotic pride among the visitors.

In recent years, Archaeological Survey of India is continuously working by glorifying the monuments and sites across the country thereby enhancing the visitor experience, be it the illumination during the achievement of 100 crore vaccination or celebration of 75 years of independence and hoisting G20 delegates.