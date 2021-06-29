Join India’s Biggest Fashion Sale with Discount Upto 80% – Myntra End of Reason Sale

New Delhi: India’s biggest fashion retailer is back again with a 14th edition of its flagship event, End of Reason Sale (EORS. Rolling off from July 3rd, the mega-sale would last till 8th July 2021. As per Myntra, shoppers can expect to witness the biggest ever edition of EROS,with this one.

With over 10 lakh styles from more than 3000 brands, the retailer is expecting to attract over 50 million shoppers as compared to previous edition sales held in June last year.

Highlighting the upcoming EROS, Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram stated,

“We hope that this edition of EORS will be the catalyst for confidence and growth that needs to emerge hereon, on which the industry can thrive. The event is poised to serve as a ray of hope, by reviving demand for small, medium, and large brands, augmenting the income opportunity for delivery partners, including the kirana (MENSA) network, while offering customers the joy of shopping.”

In order to meet the escalating demand for the curated selection of Myntra’s Home and Living products, the category has been stocked up by 2.5X this year as compared to last year. T

Not just this, the last-mile delivery needs have also been amped up. The retailer has intensified its MENSA network by 4X and will be working with 17,700 kirana partners to 80% of the overall deliveries covering over 600 cities.

Missing out on such a savings carnival would be a nightmare. From ethnic wear, home decor and bags to beauty essentials, footwear & more, Myntra EROS is your chance to sort your wishlist in dirt prices. Keep reading if you wish to eliminate that and make your shopping far more enjoyable and economical.

Top Categories To Shop During Myntra EROS 2021