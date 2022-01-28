JNPT handles record cargo of 5.63 Million TEUs in 2021

New Delhi : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s premier container port, continued its steady surge in cargo handling in 2021 with total container traffic of 5.63 million TEUs (5,631,949 TEUs) as against 4.47 million TEUs (4,474,878 TEUs) in 2020, growth of 25.86% over last calendar year. The total traffic of 76.14 million tonnes and container traffic of 5.63 million TEUs is the highest ever traffic handled in a year since the inception of the port. It is also the highest exim container traffic handled by any Port in India. Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT)N handled 1.17 Million TEUs (1,166,019) and Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCT) handled 1.17 Million TEUs (1,170,502) during the year 2021, crossing 1 million TEU mark in a year for the first time. The container traffic handled at JNPT during the April to December 2021 of the financial year 2021-22 was 4,177,211 TEUs, which is 29.64% higher as against 3,222,093 TEUs of the container traffic in the same period of last year.

Congratulating the employees and stakeholders for their support in port performance, Shri Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT, said, this performance during the year inspite of the challenges of the pandemic is a testament to our commitment to fostering economic growth in India. As the world recovers from the pandemic and to meet the rising demand, the port has set out with the objective of being an end-to-end port operator for our stakeholders, ensuring timely and safe movement of their cargo by helping them optimize their logistical cost.

This year, JNPT commenced its trial operations on its newly dedicated berth for coastal shipping under the ‘Sagarmala’ program to provide an impetus for coastal cargo movement. At JNPT’s state-of-the-art Centralized Parking Plaza, a Mobile App – JNP-CPP and eWallet was launched for users to have access to live data of CPP operations and foundation stone for setting-up a customs examination facility for factory sealed export containers was inaugurated within CPP. In a pivotal step towards streamlining the rail movement of EXIM cargo, JNPT commenced the dwarf container train service via double-stacked dwarf containers, giving the EXIM community a competitive cost advantage by lowering hinterland logistical costs while simultaneously enhancing rail-cargo traffic at JNPT.