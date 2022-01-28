Extension in date of filing of Application under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles

New Delhi : Ministry of Textiles has extended the timeline for submission of applications under the PLI Scheme for Textiles till 14.02.2022. Earlier the date of submission of online application under PLI Scheme for Textiles was upto 31st January 2022.

The eligible applicants may apply through online only.The link is https://pli.texmin.gov.in/mainapp/Default.

Detailed guidelines of the Scheme are available at

https://pli.texmin.gov.in/Guidelines/Approved%20Guidelines%20for%20PLI%20scheme%20for%20Textiles.pdf.