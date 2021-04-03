JNPT handles highest container volume of 527,792 TEUs during March 2021

Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), registered a throughput of over 4.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in container handling as against 5.03 million TEUs during FY 2020. The total traffic handled at JNPT during the Financial Year 2020-21 is 64.81 million tons as against 68.45 million tons in FY 2019-20.

The total container traffic handled in March 2021 stood at 527,792 TEUs, which is the highest container volume handled in a month, since inception. The total traffic handled at JNPT during the month of March-2021 is 7.33 million tons as against 5.93 million tons in March-2020, which is 23.53% higher than the total traffic over the same month of last year.

Major improvement in Avg. Turn-round Time of all vessels by 2.62% i.e from 29.42 hrs to 28.64 hrs as well as for container vessels by 2.01% i.e from 25.82 hrs to 25.30 hrs from Pilot Boarding to De-boarding in FY 2020-21 in comparison with FY 2019-20.

JNPT has five container terminals, taking an overview of the numbers terminal wise, APM Terminals Mumbai (GTI) handled 1.66 million TEUs, DP World NSIGT with 0.78 million TEUs, DP World NSICT with 0.75 million TEUs and the Port owned JNPCT with 0.54 million TEUs. The Newly developed BMCT handled around 0.93 million TEUs during the FY 2021. NSICT and BMCTPL have recorded 41.33% and 15.36% growth in FY 2020-21 in comparison with FY 2019-20 respectively.

JNPT BPCL Liquid Cargo Terminal handled highest LPG during FY 2020-21 of 1.04 million tonnes from 70 vessels which is 22.35% higher as compared previous highest of 0.85 million tonnes from 57 vessels in FY 2019-20. JNPT also handled 6,097 Rakes during FY 2020-21 and the Rail-Coefficient in FY 2020-21 (Apr. to Mar.) is 19.73% as compared to 16.14% in FY 2019-20 with 5,127 rakes.

Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT said, “Despite the pandemic, JNPT along with its stakeholders stood up to this challenge, and put up a strong and spirited fight. In a laudable display of team effort, everyone has worked against all odds and helped the port retain its good performance in FY21. JNPT will continue to play an important role and contribute to the nation’s economy by delivering its duties of an important part of the supply chain. Our high-performance numbers are a validation of our continuous efforts to empower trade and make India a foremost player in the global maritime sector”.

Along with the operational excellence, JNPT has been constantly working towards facilitating ease in doing business for the Trade. Under this JNPT took a major step by facilitating new Inter Terminal Route connecting BMCT Terminal with all the other four Container Terminals of JNPT. Also during the month, railways undertook a successful trial run of double stacked dwarf container train from Mehsana (Gujarat) to JN Port. During the financial year, the port also received the operational status for India’s First Port based Special Economic Zone, JNPT SEZ. Also, JNPT completed the construction of a coastal berth with the capacity to handle 2.5 million tons of coastal cargo including liquid cargo.

JNPT strives to further transform and upgrade the services to match the growing demand & global trends of the maritime sector.