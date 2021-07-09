JNPT Commences Trial Operations at its Newly Built Coastal Berth

Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of India’s premier container handling ports, flagged a trial operation at the newly constructed coastal berth. The maiden trial run commenced with the handling of ‘ONGC Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) GREATSHIP DHRITI’ in the presence of Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, and Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPT.

To provide an impetus for coastal cargo movement, JNPT undertook the project of constructing a dedicated berth for coastal shipping under the ‘Sagarmala’ program of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. The construction of the coastal berth was completed in November 2020. This berth will provide better infrastructure for coastal shipping and decongest rail and road networks, ensuring cost-competitive and effective multi-modal transportation solutions.

Speaking on the first trial run, JNPT Chairman Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, said, “The construction of the dedicated berth is in tune with the government’s policy to promote coastal shipping to shift freight from road to an environment-friendly and cost-effective mode of transport. The coastal berth will aid the smooth and faster coastal movement of cargo through a green channel. Apart from meeting the objectives of the Ministry, the coastal berth will help increasing coastal shipping share in the domestic cargo movement and help the EXIM community.”

The Coastal Berth at JNPT is expected to handle about 2.5 million tonnes of coastal cargo like break bulk, dry bulk etc. With back up area of 11 hectares for cargo storage yard, setting up of silos are planned for storage of cement which will enable faster turnaround of vessels. JNPT systematically invests in developing an ecosystem for providing new opportunities for the EXIM community and the stakeholders to obtain economic efficiencies.