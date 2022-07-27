JNPA partners with Bank of Baroda to digitize the port authority’s payments, collections and liquidity management

Mumbai : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best performing Port, in association with Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks has signed an agreement whereby Bank of Baroda will provide JNPA with Baroda DigiNext Cash Management Services and digitize the port authority’s payments, collections and liquidity management.

Being one of the leading container ports of the country and ranked 26th among the top 100 global ports, Digitization plays a pivotal role in JNPA’s three-pronged approach to ensuring the Ease of Doing Business. JNPA had recently implemented SAP for bringing in efficiencies in its operations. To help JNPA realize the full benefits of its digital transformation, Bank of Baroda has successfully integrated Baroda DigiNext with SAP. In the first phase, this will help JNPA digitize and automate its accounts payables.

The status of all payments will be updated in JNPA’s ERP system with payment advice and SMS alerts being sent directly by Baroda DigiNext to beneficiaries of payments. Being at par with the global standards, technological advancement at the JNPA and operational efficiency is at the core of JNPA.

Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority stated, “The SAP system installed at JNPA is aimed to drive business innovations for faster execution of all business transactions. To further enhance it we have collaborated with the Bank of Baroda to avail their ‘Baroda DigiNext Cash Management Services’ to take digitization at JNPA to a broader aspect and make JNPA’s business more organized, automated, and efficient. As a part of digitizing activities and ease of doing business.”

Some of the key features of Baroda DigiNext Cash Management Services include:

· Host to Host Integration with JNPT’s ERP system for automated payments

· Payment advice with invoice details

· SMS alerts to beneficiaries