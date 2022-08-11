National

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vows to deal with terrorists & their supporters in befitting manner

By OdAdmin
Jammu: In Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today condemned the attack on a security forces camp in Darhal tehsil of Rajouri district and vowed to deal with terrorists and their supporters in a befitting manner.

AIR Jammu Correspondent reports that two terrorists carried out a ‘Fidayeen’ attack on an Army camp in Rajouri district in the wee hours today, killing three soldiers. Both attackers were gunned down in the four hour firefight .

In a tweet, LG, Manoj Sinha said, “Strongly condemn despicable terrorist attack in Rajouri; tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bravehearts martyred in the attack. We shall deal with evil designs of terrorists and their backers in a befitting manner”.

