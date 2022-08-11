India Post has sold more than one crore national flags, through Post offices as well as online, to citizens within a short span of ten days.

Department of Posts has taken “Har Ghar Tiranga” Programme to every citizen of the country with its network of 1.5 lakh Post Offices. These Flags have been sold by the Department at a very economical price of 25 rupees. For online sale, the Department has provided free doorstep delivery to any address across the country. More than 1.75 Lakh flags have been purchased online by the citizens through the ePost Office facility.

The sale of the National Flag through Post Offices is open till 15th August. Citizens can visit the nearest Post Offices or the epost office and obtain their National Flag and become a part of “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign. Citizens can also take a selfie with the Flag and upload it on www.harghartiranga.com

and register their participation.