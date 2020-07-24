JioMart app debuts on Google’s Android Playstore and iOS

Bhubaneswar: JioMart, Reliance Retail’s beta online consumer grocery platform has debuted its JioMart app on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Within a few days of its launch JioMart app has crossed the 10 lakh downloads mark on the Google Play Store and is one of the top 3 apps in the ‘Shopping’ category. With the launch of the app, JioMart now enables increased omni-platform interface bringing seamless and enhanced accessibility to consumers.

The mobile generation who find ease of access through app-based interface can now enjoy the convenience of placing orders through the JioMart app interface available for both Android and iOS devices.

Consumers who use both app as well as the portal interface on different devices can seamlessly migrate between the platforms with their login id and access their previous orders and cart items.

The beta platform jiomart.com was launched simultaneously in nearly 200 cities and towns across the country towards the end of March. The extensive availability of JioMart platform across the country truly democratised digital shopping for essentials by bringing the online ordering service to several tier II and tier III towns, where customers are experiencing online shopping and home delivery of grocery, fruits and vegetables and essential goods for the first time.

JioMart has continuously been adding new products, features, brands and varieties each day, offering a whole new experience and extensive bouquet of choices to its customers every time they shop. The bouquet of products now includes a wide range of personal care products, home and kitchen care products, puja needs, shoe care, baby care products, branded foods etc. With its Smart store price promise JioMart offers attractive prices on essentials with a minimum 5% discount on all products.

Besides, JioMart has also started providing multiple convenient payment options to the customers as it recently added Sodexo meal coupons to its existing payment options of net banking, credit and debit cards, ROne loyalty points, cash on delivery etc. Recently, it also has added credit card and wallets with cash back offers.

During the recent AGM of RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had informed about JioMart now taking over 2.5 lakh daily orders from across the country and the number is rising very fast with every single day. Elaborating on the ambitious expansion plan of JioMart he had said “JioMart is now focused on scaling its geographical reach and delivery capabilities. JioMart is obsessed with providing convenience and a superior shopping experience to consumers. In addition to grocery, we will expand JioMart to cover electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare in the days ahead. In the coming years, we will cover many more cities, serve many more customers across India, and expand to many more categories.”

Post the announcement of JioMart at the AGM, analysts are upbeat about the JioMart initiative in their reports with Goldman Sachs stating “We believe RIL’s partnership with Facebook could result in the company becoming a market leader in the online grocery space, with more than 50 per cent share by 2024.”

