Highest single day recovery for the third consecutive day – 34,602 COVID patients discharged in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The trend of highest ever single day recoveries of COVID-19 patients continues unabated. For the third day in a row, the last 24 hours have recorded another high with 34,602 patients recovering. This has significantly bolstered the total number of recovered patients to cross 8 lakh and currently stands at 8,17,208. This has strongly boosted the recovery rate to reach a new high of 63.45% among COVID-19 patients.

As a result of these constantly growing number of recoveries, the recovered patients outnumber the active cases (4,40,135 today) by 3,77,073. This difference is showing a progressively growing upward trend.

The State/UT efforts are bolstered by the Central teams of experts sent to high case-load areas and through strategic discussions held by Central Government through VCs with State and District officials. With the dedicated efforts of healthcare workers, the recoveries are improving and case fatality is continuously falling, which currently stands at 2.38%.

The sustained rise in number of recoveries is the result of a well formulated and executed strategy of containment of COVID-19 by the State/UT governments under the guidance of Union Government. It primarily focuses on early detection through aggressive testing along with house-to-house surveys, contact tracing and surveillance of SARI/ILI cases to actively search for cases in the highly vulnerable categories. This is followed by effective containment plans and efficient clinical management through the ramped up three-tier health infrastructure and well executed Standard of Care Protocol. These have successfully aided in effective treatment in the hospitals and through home isolation which in turn has ensured that the hospitals remain unburdened for critical patients.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf.

Related

comments