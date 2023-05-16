JioFiber connects over 2 lakh homes in Odisha with high-speed wireline broadband service, further consolidates No. 1 position

Bhubaneswar: In a significant achievement, JioFiber, the most popular high-speed home broadband service in the country, has connected over 2 lakh homes in Odisha with high-speed wireline broadband service. As per the latest wireline subscriber data published by TRAI, Jio has further consolidated its position as No. 1 wireline high-speed broadband service provider in the state with 2.02 lakh JioFiber high-speed broadband subscribers as on 28th February 2023. In fact, Reliance Jio is the only service provider to have added wireline subscribers in Odisha in the month of February 2023, revealed the data published by TRAI. Overall wireline subscriber base in Odisha increased to 3.88 lakh in February 2023.

Nationally, Jio added over 1.88 lakh new wireline subscribers in February 2023, further consolidating its position as the No. 1 wireline service provider of the country.

It is worth mentioning here that, further expanding its footprints across Odisha, JioFiber, is now available in over 39 major cities and towns across Odisha and fast expanding its services to other major cities and towns in the state. These cities and towns include Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Jatni, Angul, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Belpahar, Brajaraj Nagar, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Keonjhar, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Rayagada, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajapur Road, Bhadrak, Talcher, Khordha, Berhampur, Balasore, Jeypore, Rajganagpur, Dhenkanal, Semiliguda, Bargarh, Nawrangpur, Phulbani, Jaleswar, Chhatrapur, Ghasipura, Barbil, Baripada, Umerkote, Paralakhemundi and Sonepur.

With rapid expansion of service JioFiber has been catering to thousands of customers, including individual households to small and large enterprises and professionals in various fields providing an enriched experience with access to unlimited Entertainment, News, Health and education platforms.

Jio has also recently announced a new home broadband “Back-up Plan” with 10 Mbps unlimited home broadband at just Rs. 198 per month. Along with free landline connection with unlimited calling facility, this plan also gives users a choice to upgrade the speed from 10 Mbps to 30 or 100 Mbps as and when they need, with 1 / 2 / 7 days options, at the click of a button. This plan helps homes with unreliable broadband connection, by providing a 24*7 reliable, always-on backup connectivity and acts as a catalyst for the unconnected homes, enabling uninterrupted experiences across learning, work, entertainment and much more. Besides, customers can also upgrade to unlimited entertainment at only Rs 100 / 200 additional per month to watch Tata IPL from multiple camera angles, Live & Free with JioCinema, enjoy up to 550+ Live TV channels, up to 14 OTT Apps, YouTube, Gaming, hundreds of applications. Customers can book JioFiber broadband back-up plan with any Jio retailer or partner near them at only Rs 99 or call 60008 60008 to book online or visit jio.com/fiber.