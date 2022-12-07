New Delhi: Jio True 5G and ILBS will partner strategically to enable the most advanced healthcare technologies for cutting-edge breakthroughs in the field of healthcare. One of the Jio True 5G’s mission is to enable quality healthcare for each and every Indian. This strategic partnership between Jio True 5G and ILBS will enable the most advanced healthcare technologies for cutting-edge breakthroughs in the field of Healthcare.

The power of True 5G technology with low-latency will not only enhance the existing technologies but will also bring to life new use-cases in the field of healthcare such as Robotics – based treatment / surgery, Remote – ICU, ICU – Ambulance, Community clinics and many more.

This strategic partnership is a milestone in this direction in bringing to life advanced use-cases in the field of healthcare.