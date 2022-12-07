Officer Trainees/Officers of Indian Police Service, Indian Postal Service, Indian Railway Accounts Service, Indian Revenue Service and Indian radio Regulatory Service call on the President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi : Officer Trainees of Indian Police Service, Indian Postal Service, Indian Railway Accounts Service and Indian Revenue Service and officers of Indian Radio Regulatory Service called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (December 7, 2022).

Addressing the officers, the President said that they have been selected for the positions carrying highest responsibility. The governance system has huge confidence in their capabilities to implement the policies of national significance and thereby shape the future of the people. They are expected to follow a citizen-centric approach while taking decisions in their respective services. She advised them to be aware of their goals and actions. They should align their goals and aims with the broader goals of the nation.

The President said that this is the era of technology. There is immense scope of innovation in the field of administration and governance. Technology can be used to make governance more and more effective, speedy, transparent and people-oriented.

Addressing the Officer Trainees of Indian Revenue Service, the President said that they must remember that their twin role is to facilitate compliance of tax laws by taxpayers and also contribute to overall credible deterrence against tax evasion. Communications with taxpayers should be made more respectful and the system should move towards voluntary compliance. She said that the Faceless Assessment Scheme of Government of India is aimed towards bringing more transparency in governance. She advised them to acquaint themselves with the new faceless environment.

Speaking about the functions of the Indian Radio Regulatory Service, the President said that this Service is very significant and has gained greater importance in recent years. The allocation of spectrum licenses, conducting spectrum auction and providing necessary clearances are some of the major responsibilities of this Service. She said that in the digital environment, adequate access to spectrum is necessary for expanding tele-communication networks and addressing the rising demand for data services. She expressed confidence that Officers of Indian Radio Regulatory Service would bring in new ideas and technologies for making and implementing relevant policies.

The President concluded with an advice to Officers about keeping in mind the interests of the poorest of the poor. She said that as public policy is a tool for social justice, public servants are the agents of social change. They have chosen public service as their career; therefore always remember that they are here to serve the nation, she added.

Please click here to see the President’s Speech