Jio is the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Uttarakhand

Mumbai: Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in Uttarakhand from Dehradun. Jio True 5G is rolling out at a rapid pace and is the only 5G service to be present in Dehradun, delivering transformational benefits of this technology to Jio users.

Commenting on the launch, Honorable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, said, “I congratulate Jio, the people of Uttarakhand and the people of Dehradun in particular, at the launch of Jio True 5G services. This launch is an important milestone for Uttarakhand and its people, who will benefit immensely from 5G services. Jio has always been at the forefront, especially when it comes to providing mobile and data connectivity in the state.

With 5G, every individual, including students and businessmen, IT and healthcare services and sectors like agriculture, education, medicine, information technology & manufacturing will benefit with new opportunities and additional employment. 5G will also enable citizens and government to remain connected on real time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last mile user.

I once again congratulate and thank Jio for bringing transformational changes in the digital landscape of the state and taking yet another step towards realizing Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Digital India’ and the state’s vision of making Uttarakhand a ‘Digital Devbhoomi.”

Jio has a robust network coverage across the state, right from the state capital, Dehradun to Mana, the last Indian village in Uttarakhand towards the Indo-Tibet border. Jio is the only operator in the state, which is present in all the Char dhams, on the trek route of Shri Kedarnath Dham and at Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, situated at an altitude of 13,650 meters.

Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Uttarakhand starting from Dehradun. Jio True 5G will be a real game changer for Uttarakhand and will usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for the citizens of the state as well as tourists of Uttarakhand.

Apart from the existing investment of ₹4,950 crores, Jio will additionally invest over ₹650 crores on the deployment of Stand-alone 5G network in Uttarakhand.

We are grateful to the Honorable Chief Minister, Shri Dhamiji and Uttarakhand government and administration for extending their support in digitizing Uttarakhand and taking it towards realizing the vision of Digital Devbhoomi.”

Starting 11th January 2023, Jio users in Dehradun will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.