Jindal Stainless supplies stainless steel for Kanpur Metro Project

First stretch inaugurated by PM, Company to supply ~2000 tonnes of stainless steel for the project

New Delhi: Aligned to the government’s vision of modernizing country’s infrastructure, Hon’ble Prime Minister recently inaugurated a 9-km long completed stretch of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation’s (UPMRC) Kanpur Metro Project. This metro network sports modern coaches manufactured with stainless steel supplied by Jindal Stainless. Rolled out by UPMRC in a record time of two years, the inaugural event was also attended by Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri.

In the Metro segment, Jindal Stainless’ products have been approved by major metro coach manufacturers like Alstom, Bombardier and BEML. For the Kanpur project, Jindal Stainless supplied high quality stainless steel in various tempers (strength levels) to Alstom. The first trainset was handed over to Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) by Alstom on September 18, 2021. The scope of the metro project includes design and development of 201 coaches, with each coach consuming approximately 9-10 metric tonnes of stainless steel supplied by Jindal Stainless.

Jindal Stainless is currently supplying high strength level, cold worked Austenitic products like SS 301LN and 304L in LT, MT & HT configurations. It is noteworthy that Jindal Stainless is among the top few companies in the world that can supply 2J and No. 4 special finishes required for metro coaches. The Company has already supplied stainless steel to metro projects in Sydney and Queensland, apart from Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Chennai metro.