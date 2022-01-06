Volvo Car India registers 27% growth in 2021

Kolkata : Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Car India recorded a 27% growth compared to the last year and witnessed a healthy sales figure of 1,724 units as compared to 1,361 cars of previous year. This growth was led by the company’s luxury SUV portfolio with the company’s mid-sized SUV the XC60 emerging as the bestselling model followed by the compact SUV XC40.

In 2021, the company transitioned to an all-petrol portfolio by introducing the petrol mild-hybrid versions of the S90, XC60 and XC90 petrol Mild-Hybrid Cars. Luxury sedan S60 and compact luxury SUV XC40 were already launched in petrol versions earlier.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said “We have registered good numbers in spite of the headwinds the industry faced in 2021 and are hopeful of addressing the supply challenges that resulted because of disruption of global supply chains last year. We are confident that this year our all petrol portfolio will further boost our growth trajectory. 2022 is also going to be a historic year for the company as we will be launching our first electric car the XC40 Recharge. We intend keeping our commitment to our customers of offering a new electric car model every year from now on”.

Luxury SUVs, XC40, XC60, XC90 and sedans S60, S90 are among the models sold by Volvo Car India in 2021.

Volvo Cars in India



Swedish luxury car Company Volvo established its presence in India in 2007 and has since then, worked intensively to market the Swedish brand in the country. Volvo Cars currently markets products through 25 dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR – South Delhi, West Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Raipur, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, West Mumbai, South Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.