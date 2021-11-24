Jindal Stainless organizes stainless steel fabrication workshop for inmates at Central Jail, Lucknow

Lucknow : Furthering the cause of ‘Skill India’, Jindal Stainless today commenced a three-day stainless steel fabrication workshop for 30 inmates of Central Jail, Lucknow. This initiative comes under Company’s stainless steel fabricator qualification pack developed in association with National Skill Development Council (NSDC) and Capital Goods Skill Council (CGSC). Under this initiative, experts from Jindal Stainless will impart training to inmates on key fabrication aspects like welding, cutting, and polishing of stainless steel and provide a real-time experience of stainless steel applications through its showcase vans. Speaking on this initiative, Senior Superintendent, Central Jail, Mr Ambreesh Gaur, said, “We are following the philosophy of reform and rehabilitation for our inmates. This fabrication workshop offers immense opportunities for inmates to upskill themselves. On behalf of the institution, I thank Jindal Stainless for their support in helping the inmates lead dignified lives after their tenure.”

Commenting on this initiative, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal said, “Our program is supported by the National Skill Development Council. Our objective is to upskill inmates while they are serving their sentence, and help them find respectable and remunerative employment options post their jail tenure. Professionally trained stainless steel fabricators earn better livelihoods. It also helps empower people and build a sustainable world at the same time.”

Stainless steel is a green metal as it is ~100% recyclable. Given its properties of resistance to corrosion, heat, pressure, along with long life, the metal finds application in diverse sectors, including railways, metro projects, white goods, transportation, heavy machinery, etc. Regular hands-on training and expert professional guidance enhance the adoption of stainless steel, thereby boosting domestic manufacturing, increasing employability, thus aiding the cause of nation-building.

Launched under the aegis of ‘Skill India’ and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana program of the government, this initiative trains fabricators for three days by NSDC approved training partner. Post the completion of this program, CGSC assesses the participants, and successful candidates are awarded a national-level recognition certificate.

So far, Jindal Stainless has conducted 20+ training programs under this initiative and has trained over 10,000 fabricators.Last such program for inmates was conducted in Varanasi Jail where over 30 inmates received the training. Four special stainless steel showcase vans developed by Jindal Stainless traverse the country with trainers for imparting a hands-on experience and introducing the fabricators to the various possibilities of stainless steel applications.