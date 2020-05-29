Leh: Jharkhand Govt evacuated 240 migrant laborers stranded in Mumbai, Leh through private airlines flights . 180 migrant laborers of the state reached Jharkhand safely by Air Asia flight. Earlier, Jharkhand was the first state which initiated to bring back the migrant laborers through trains and the process is still going on. Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren expressed gratitude towards the contribution of the Alumni Network of National School of Law, Bengaluru and said that this humanitarian will always be appreciated. Such work will inspire many individuals and institutions to come forward and help the needy.

“We are committed to ensure our migrant workers return home safe. Our Govt is flying back 60 workers, who were stranded in Batalik- Kargil, Leh to Ranchi,” said CM Hemanta Soren.

The Jharkhand government will airlift 60 stranded migrant workers from Batalik in Leh on Friday, officials from the Chief Minister’s office said. These migrant labourers were working on a Border Road Organisation (BRO) project in the area.

According to the officials, the workers will be airlifted by a SpiceJet flight departing at noon today from Leh.

The Chief Minister had promised that the state government will bring the migrant laborers back to their homes even by air routes if required. The Chief Minister had twice requested the Home Minister for permission to bring back the migrant laborers by flights to Jharkhand. The Chief Minister’s tireless efforts bore fruit and around 180 migrant laborers stranded in Mumbai returned to Jharkhand by Air Asia flight this morning. This is the first time in the country after a lockdown when migrant laborers were brought back to their state by flight.

Workers who arrived at Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi from Mumbai, underwent a medical screening at the airport. They were also given food packets and water bottles. After screening, they were sent to their destination with dignity.

Workers who reached Ranchi from Mumbai include 05 from Bokaro, 09 from Dhanbad, 10 from Deoghar, 02 from Jamtara, 01 from Godda, 29 from Giridih, 41 from Hazaribagh, 11 from Koderma, 05 from Chatra, 02 from Garhwa , 09 from Palamu, 03 from East Singhbhum, 08 from West Singhbhum, 01 from Gumla, 28 from Simdega and 16 from Ranchi district.

