Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi passes away

New Delhi: First Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi passes away after another cardiac arrest today. He was undergoing treatment at Shree Narayna Hospital for past 20 days in Raipur.

Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi was born 29 April 1946. He was a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) political party.

Jogi studied Mechanical Engineering at the Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal, winning the University Gold Medal in 1968. After having worked briefly as a lecturer at the National Institute of Technology, Raipur, he was selected for the Indian Police Service and Indian Administrative Service.

Janta Congress Chhattisgarh was founded by former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi, after Jogi and his son Amit were expelled from Indian National Congress due to anti-party activities as well as sabotaging an Antagarh by polls elections. Amit Jogi was expelled for six years.

Related

comments