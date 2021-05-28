JBM’s ECO-LIFE Electric Air-Conditioned city buses launched by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Ahmedabad: 50 JBM ECO-LIFE electric buses were launched today by Shri Vijay Rupani Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat from Vastral BRTS Depot virtually via web conferencing. Hon’ble Home Minister of Gujarat Shri Pradipsinh Jadeja presided over the launch ceremony himself at the Depot. This is the first batch of 50 buses out of a total of 180 buses that JBM Auto will be supplying to Ahmedabad city. The bus service has been rolled out under the BRTS scheme by Ahmedabad Janmarg Ltd. AJL is a 100 % subsidiary of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

ECO-LIFE electric bus, a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV), manufactured by JBM Auto Ltd. will save around 1000 equivalent tons of carbon dioxide and 350,000 litres of diesel over 10 years of operation.

This is a huge evolution from how public transportation operates in India. ECO-LIFE, powered by fast charging lithium-ion batteries, can run UPTO 250 Kms. Per day with opportunity charging, depending on the city’s traffic conditions.

These buses are equipped with all modern features like Real Time Passenger Information System (PIS), Panic Buttons for emergency, Automatic Bus Vehicle Location System, CCTV cameras, public address system, Stop request buttons to name a few.

JBM Auto has commissioned a state-of- the-art end to end e-mobility ecosystem at the Vastral depot which includes the buses, charging infrastructure, power infrastructure and maintenance as a complete solution. The company has installed fast charging station that will facilitate seamless bus operation across the city. JBM has also provisioned high-tech power infrastructure and energy management system for efficient monitoring and control.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman, JBM Group said, “JBM is determined to create state-of-the-art e-mobility ecosystem across the country. The launch of electric buses in Ahmedabad is in line with our vision to provide green & sustainable transport solutions. Our buses are successfully serving the masses in many other states as well, such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar, Karnataka etc. JBM Auto Ltd. has been the pioneer in providing the complete e-mobility ecosystem right from electric vehicles, charging infra, power infra to maintenance and support, thereby, providing optimum value for the customers.

Real Time Passenger Information System shall keep the location of the bus updated for the passengers traveling in the bus. Safety features such as CCTV cameras have been installed inside the bus that will aid in the uninterrupted surveillance of activities inside the buses. Passengers can use the stop request button to alert the driver to stop the bus at the upcoming bus stop. JBM ECO-LIFE bus incorporates other utility features such as Vehicle Health Monitoring System, Fire Detection & Suppression System, public address system etc. For drivers, the ergonomically-designed dashboard provides an intuitive and user-friendly system that allows drivers to concentrate on driving without distractions which makes it a truly global product.