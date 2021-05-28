Madhya Pradesh CM condoles death of senior journalist Shri Rajendra Shrivastava

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed condolences on the demise of senior journalist Shri Rajendra Shrivastava. Shri Srivastava was the bureau chief of Gwalior Chambal division of Deshbandhu newspaper.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have lost a principled and dedicated journalist due to his passing away. It is a prayer that God may give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this profound grief.

