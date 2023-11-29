New Delhi: Japan-based Odia entrepreneur Debendra Mohanta completed the prestigious New York Marathon. Mr. Debendra Mohanta, President and CEO of Inaho Digital Solutions which head quarter in Tokyo, Japan.



Mr. Mohanta who hailed from Mayurbhanj district from Odisha is an IT professional, entrepreneur and writer. You can call it a fad, or just a strange kind of determination, since I have always loved running, and playing tennis. I have been taking part in marathons in Japan, where I stay, for the last eleven years. I have dreamt of some day completing all the six major marathons held in various parts of the world. Out of the six big marathons, I participated in the Tokyo Marathon in 2015, and had set for myself the target of completing the other five by 2025. The New York Marathon was my second in the list, and it was the toughest for me so far. There was one other reason: I wanted to utilise the chance to meet my daughter who studies in the US.

As an IT professional, I find the marathons very stimulating and useful for various reasons. The first is that it inculcates in me the value of patience. Long-distance running is both a science and an art. It is not just about speed; it’s indeed more about perseverance, which requires patience. Once you are halfway in the race, having covered 25-30 kilometres, what keeps you going once fatigue sets in, is patience. You have to keep your cool to stay in the race. Impatience can cost you the race, leading you to drop out. And, patience is what is most needed in my line of work as well. Conducting long-winded discussions to close a deal, then coming halfway and realising that things are not going as fast or in the direction you wish to, can test your patience. As a marathon runner who had acquired the knack of being patient, I have been able to tide over those moments in my career, and the end result has always been satisfactory,” said Mohanta.

“The second advantage of participating in events such as the marathon is that one gets to know and interact with people from different backgrounds, including those from my professional field. Today, marathon runners come from varying professions, and the race gives me an opportunity to bond with some of them, and learn. At times, these bonds are long-lasting and very satisfying, not just personally but also professionally. In a way, therefore, marathons have helped me cultivate a professional network outside of the workspace. Also, I have realised in the decades of operating in Japan and understanding its corporate and social culture, that the corporate world is especially appreciative of those who are engaged in extra-curricular activities and demonstrate interest and dedication towards those activities that are separate from the usual business line. I have noticed that during business dinners or get-togethers, such activities can become good talking points by which you can engage with your peers. And finally, I personally, believe—and I say this from experience—that a marathon race is a good way to get relief from the stress of professional or even personal matters. Thus, it helps enhance one’s mental health and performance at work,” narrated Mr. Mohanta.

If running a marathon requires all the mental and physical energy that you can demonstrate, its preparation is no less easy. Ideally, it takes six months to fully preparer for a marathon event, but for those of us who are professionally so busy, the time available is less. I have never had more than three months to prepare for the event. Mr. Mohnata training is usually at the Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo, which was built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Not only is it expansive and well-maintained, it is also close to my residence. In those three months, he usually run during weekends for 20-25 kilometres, and do muscle and stretch exercises. He look forward to participating in the other major marathons .