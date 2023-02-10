Janaushadhi Sugam, a mobile application, helps citizens with services such as locating nearby Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK), searching Janaushadhi medicines, telephone numbers: Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

Government of India is taking several steps to promote generic medicines. As per Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, every physician should prescribe drugs with generic names legibly and preferably in capital letters. Further, the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI) had issued Circulars vide which all the Registered Medical Practitioners have been directed to comply with the aforesaid provisions.

The National Medical Commission Act, 2019, empowers the State Medical Councils/ Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the Commission to take disciplinary action against a doctor for violation of the provision of the aforesaid Regulations. When complaints are received against the violation of code of ethics for doctors, such complaints are referred by EMRB (previously by erstwhile MCI) to the concerned State Medical Councils where the doctors/medical practitioners are registered. States are advised to ensure prescription of generic drugs in public health facilities.

In order to promote generic medicines at affordable prices to all, as on 31.12.2022, about 9,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) have been set up covering all districts of the country.

Department of Pharmaceuticals /Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) is also spreading awareness about the scheme through advertisements by Electronic Media, Print Media as well as through Outdoor publicity. In addition, information is disseminated about the benefits of Jan Aushadhi generic medicines and the scheme through social media platforms. PMBI also maintains a mobile application namely Janaushadhi Sugam, a single window platform to assist users in many ways like locating nearby PMBJK, searching Janaushadhi medicines, telephone numbers, etc. Further, Jan Aushadhi Diwas is celebrated every year on 7 March for further dissemination and spreading awareness about the Scheme.

Under free drug initiative of National Health Mission (NHM), support is provided for provision of essential generic drugs free of cost in public health facilities.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.