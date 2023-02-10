19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres (TCCCs) have been approved under the said scheme: Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

Cancer is diagnosed and treated at various levels in the health care facilities. The treatment in Government Hospitals is either free or highly subsidized for the poor and needy. The Central Government implements Strengthening of Tertiary Cancer Care Centres Facilities Scheme in order to enhance the facilities for tertiary care of cancer. 19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres (TCCCs) have been approved under the said scheme.

There is also focus on Oncology in its various aspects in case of new AIIMS and many Institutions approved for upgradation under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). AIIMS at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh are fully functional. Setting up of National Cancer Institute at Jhajjar (Haryana) and second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata are also steps in this direction. All these enhance the capacity for treatment of cancer in the country.

The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, provides technical and financial support to the States/UTs under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS). Cancer is an integral part of NPCDCS.

Under NPCDCS, 707 District NCD Clinics, 268 District Day Care Centres, and 5541 Community Health Center NCD Clinics have been set up. The programme focusses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion & awareness generation for Cancer prevention, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility for treatment of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including Cancer.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP), the estimated number of incidences of cancer cases in the country during 2020 to 2022 are given below:

Estimated incidence of cancer cases (2020-2022) – Both Sexes Year 2020 2021 2022 Estimated Incidence of cancer cases in India – (ICD 10:C00-C97) 13,92,179 14,26,447 14,61,427

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.