Janata Curfew is very effective in curbing Corona infection- Governor Smt. Anandiben Patel

Bhopal: Governor Smt. Anandiben Patel has said that Janata Curfew will prove to be very effective in preventing Corona infection. She urged the residential and mohalla committees in urban areas and sarpanchs in rural areas to effectively implement measures like Janata Curfew to curb corona infection.



Governor Smt. Patel was taking an all party meeting from Raj Bhavan Lucknow today through video conferencing. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in video conferencing from the Mantralaya. In the V.C., Khajuraho MP and state president of Bharatiya Janata Party Shri V.D. Sharma, Shri P.C. Sharma of Indian National Congress, Shri C.R. Gautam of Bahujan Samaj Party, Shri Shailendra Shaily of Communist Party of India, Shri Sachin Singh of Trinamool Congress, K. Jaswinder of Communist Party Marxist and Shri Brijmohan Shrivastava of NCP were present besides Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman and others.



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Corona crisis is big. Compared to the first peak of Corona in the state, more than twice the cases are being received this time. In such a situation, everyone should team up in the fight against Corona and defeat it. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we will have to fight this battle at three levels. Effectively preventing the infection of Corona with the cooperation of all, the best system of treatment of Corona in all the districts and vaccination of every person above 45 years of age. Also, in order to ensure that the economy of the state does not deteriorate, a voluntary corona curfew will be imposed in place of lockdown.



Take all Corona precautions



Governor Smt. Anandiben said that all other precautions including wearing masks, sanitization and social distancing should be taken to check Covid infection. In this, the common people should come forward and cooperate.



Information should be given to media every day



Governor Smt. Patel said that the media should be informed every day about the situation of Corona. Details of vaccination status, information about how many beds are filled in hospitals, how many are vacant, availability status of ventilators, oxygen, number of new positive cases and deaths should be given. All-party meetings should be organised regularly.



Implement new suggestions



Governor Smt. Patel expressed happiness that at the time of worldwide crisis of Covid infection, all political parties are ready to cooperate and work shoulder to shoulder, it is a matter of great pleasure. She directed the officials to implement the new suggestions which have come up in the meeting.



Tika Utsav till 14 April



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Tika (vaccination) Utsav is being celebrated in the state starting from 11April, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ji till April 14, the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar ji, under which it is being ensured that the Corona vaccine is given to every person above 45 years of age.



83 thousand Corona Volunteers in the state



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that so far 83 thousand people have registered themselves as Corona Volunteers in the state. They are working to raise public awareness on Corona and helping in vaccination etc.



Adequate bed and oxygen arrangement



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that adequate beds, oxygen supply, injections, medicines etc. are available in all the districts of the state for the treatment of Corona. Private hospitals are also being contracted. Contract is also being done with RKDF Hospital in Bhopal. Covid care centres are being started in every district. ‘Oxygen concentrator’ is also being arranged in hospitals. This machine draws oxygen directly from the air and gives it to the patient.



All party meetings at district level also



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the government will continue to hold deliberations with all parties and take their suggestions. Suggestions will be taken by organising an all-party meeting at the district level also. Suggestions will be enforced.

Related