State-wide lockdown not to be imposed in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that in order to effectively prevent corona infection in the state, a spontaneous corona curfew will be implemented in cities. State-wide lockdown will not be imposed. Local Crisis Management Groups in the districts will take decisions after discussion with the public according to local conditions. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was talking to the media today after planting trees in Smart City Park.



Adequate arrangement of beds and oxygen



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there are adequate beds and oxygen for the treatment of corona in all districts. Today 250 beds are being increased in Hamidia Hospital Bhopal, while RKDF Hospital is also being contracted. Discussions are on with other hospitals as well.



Arrangements for Remdesivir injection



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is a continuous supply of Remdesivir injections in hospitals. 4000 injections have arrived and today 10 thousand more injections will come. Private hospitals are also being tied up with the company for injections.



Economic activity is to be kept



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that lockdown is not the solution to the problem. We also have to keep economic activities running. To prevent corona infection, the public is being made aware that they themselves do not leave the house without work. The spontaneous corona curfew is the most effective solution.

