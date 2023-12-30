JAMSHEDPUR FC AND HEAD COACH SCOTT COOPER PART WAYS

New Delhi,30th December: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC announced the departure of head coach Scott Cooper through their social media handles on Friday.

The Irish-English head coach joined the Men of Steel prior to the 2023-24 season, bringing with him 20 years of coaching experience in Europe and Asia. However, Cooper couldn’t achieve the same success at the top level with Jamshedpur FC.

The announcement of his departure came hours after their defeat to Odisha FC, marking the team’s seventh loss in the ongoing ISL season. The Men of Steel suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to the Kalinga Warriors despite initially taking the lead in the match. Under Cooper’s guidance, the team secured two victories and three draws, concluding the first half of the season with nine points from 12 matches. Jamshedpur FC, currently, find themselves positioned at the 10th spot in the points table.