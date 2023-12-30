Puri: 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman Sri VK Pandian, visited the ongoing Shreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa and facilities being created for Pilgrim’s holding space as well as queue management.

During his visit, which took place between 5.00am to 7 am, he inspected all elements of Parikrama including progress on landscaping works, Matha restoration, Queue management system, two wheeler parking areas. ETP, garbage chutes and façade painting and emphasized on timely completion.

Shri Pandian also inspected Shree Danda, Shree Jagannath Ballav Vihar, Shree Setu and discussed with Collector, SP, and MD of

OBCC , regarding the progress with focus on parking and security measures.